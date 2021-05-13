The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Mobile Devices and Distribution Channels in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the publisher's Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on the adoption of mobile devices and distribution channels. The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between August and September 2020.

This report provides:

Insight into operators' performance as smartphone sales channels, and how their performance relates to consumers' choice of tariffs

An analysis of consumers' choice of, and spend, on handsets

An assessment of the adoption of smart devices and opportunities for operators to generate new revenue sources

Survey Data Coverage

The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1500 respondents per country, and 6000 respondents in the region.

Geographical Coverage

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

UK

USA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Analysis

Methodology and panel information

About the authors

