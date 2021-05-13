Checkit reported 23% y-o-y revenue growth for Q122. Normalising for the acquisition of Checkit US at the start of the quarter, group revenue increased 15% y-o-y. Recurring revenue made up 35% of total revenue, up from 32% in Q121 (normalised), as Checkit continues to transition customers to subscription contracts. The company is accelerating investment in sales, marketing and product to drive customer acquisition. Q122 annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 7% q-o-q and, while early in the year, is on track to meet our 34% growth target for FY22. We maintain our estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...