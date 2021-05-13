DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION



13.05.2021

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") notes recent press commentary regarding a filing in the South African courts of an application for inter alia the provisional liquidation of SIHNV.

On 12 May 2021 entities affiliated with the former shareholders of Tekkie Town (Pty) Ltd ("Tekkie Town Claimants") filed the aforementioned application in the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa. The Tekkie Town Claimants have requested the matter be heard on an urgent basis on 24 May 2021.

As previously noted, SIHNV is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and is registered with the Trade Register in the Netherlands under number 63570173, with tax residency in South Africa. On 15 February 2021, the Company announced that it had resolved to lodge an application for a Dutch "suspension of payments" procedure ("Dutch SoP") with the Amsterdam District Court to implement its proposal to settle the multi-jurisdictional legacy claims against it. The Amsterdam District Court approved the application on the same day and appointed two administrators, namely Mr. F. Verhoeven and Mr. C.R. Zijderveld.

SIHNV will oppose the application by the Tekkie Town Claimants and will vigorously defend any attempt to disrupt the proposed global settlement and the Company's ongoing Dutch SoP and the proper forum of the Dutch courts. The global settlement proposal currently under consideration by the Dutch court incorporates provisions to address the disputed claims of the Tekkie Town Claimants against the Company which relate to transactions between the Tekkie Town Claimants and the Company in 2016.

www.SteinhoffSettlement.com

Stellenbosch, South Africa

13 May 2021