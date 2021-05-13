The Chilean environmental authorities are currently scrutinizing the projects Solar La Pampina (160 MW), Gabriela (220 MW), Ghungnam Kcs (709 MW of PV and 300 MW of CSP), Pelequén (175 MWp), and Planta Solar Sol del Loa (640 MW).From pv magazine Latam Chile"s Environmental Impact Assessment Service (SEIA) has recently agreed to review several large scale solar projects. Since mid-April, the La Pampina Solar Plant project has planned to inject 160 MW of nominal power at the connection point to the National Electric System and to have a total installed power of 200 MW. The $140 million project is ...

