Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Dow Jones News
13.05.2021 | 10:46
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value Update

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value Update 
13-May-2021 / 09:12 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
 
LEI: A00100146726 
 
New Star Investment Trust Plc has revalued one of its unquoted investments which has increased the Company's NAV by 
approximately 5.5%. If the revaluation had been made at 30 April 2021, the Company's published NAV, at that date, would 
have increased from 179.78p per share to 189.62p per share. 
 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited - 
Corporate Secretary 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
LEI Code:    A00100146726 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  104976 
EQS News ID:  1196378 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196378&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
