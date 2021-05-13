DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value Update

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value Update 13-May-2021 / 09:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: A00100146726 New Star Investment Trust Plc has revalued one of its unquoted investments which has increased the Company's NAV by approximately 5.5%. If the revaluation had been made at 30 April 2021, the Company's published NAV, at that date, would have increased from 179.78p per share to 189.62p per share. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSI LEI Code: A00100146726 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 104976 EQS News ID: 1196378 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196378&application_name=news

