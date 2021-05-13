The "Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chocolate market in Europe is poised to grow by 14.47 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate, the growing influence of organized retailing, and the increasing number of new product launches, and the rising demand for seasonal chocolates.

The report on the chocolate market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The chocolate market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growing influence of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Also, the rising trend of premiumization and increasing demand for gluten-free chocolates and the growing trend of clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate market in Europe vendors that include AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt Sprungli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc.

Also, the chocolate market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Milk Chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dark chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024

White chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AUGUST STORCK KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG

Ferrero International SA

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle Group

Neuhaus NV

Roshen Corp.

The Hershey Co.

YiIdiZ Holding Inc.

Appendix

