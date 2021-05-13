The "Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chocolate market in Europe is poised to grow by 14.47 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate, the growing influence of organized retailing, and the increasing number of new product launches, and the rising demand for seasonal chocolates.
The report on the chocolate market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The chocolate market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the growing influence of organized retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Also, the rising trend of premiumization and increasing demand for gluten-free chocolates and the growing trend of clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate market in Europe vendors that include AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt Sprungli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc.
Also, the chocolate market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Milk Chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dark chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- White chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AUGUST STORCK KG
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG
- Ferrero International SA
- Mars Inc.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle Group
- Neuhaus NV
- Roshen Corp.
- The Hershey Co.
- YiIdiZ Holding Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s44a
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005448/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900