Construction Films Market worth $12.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE &LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA, PVC, PVB), Application(Protective & Barrier, Decorative), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Civil Engineering) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Construction Films Market is expected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from civil engineering industry is driving the growth of the market.

LLDPE & LDPE films are the fastest-growing segment in the construction films market in terms of both value and volume.

The LDPE & LLDPE segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the overall construction films market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume. LLDPE & LDPE films are widely used in the construction industry due to superior properties such as tensile strength, resistance to moisture, chemicals, and protection from UV rays and flexibility. These films are in high demand from residential and commercial end-use segments in cladding, roofing, doors and windows, furniture, and others.

Films for Protective & Barrier use dominated the construction film market in terms of both value and volume.

The protective & barriers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the overall construction films market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume. The high demand for construction films as vapor barriers, gas barriers, building enclosures, window films, UV protection, floor underlay, basement capping, etc., is driving the construction films market in protective & barrier applications.

Civil Engineering Industry is the largest end-use industry of Construction film in terms of both value and volume.

Civil engineering is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period in terms of value and volume. This growth is backed by increasing and rapid construction of roads and highways and developing infrastructure. The governments across the globe are focusing on increasing investments for the road connectivity. For instance, in India, the total investment in the roads and highway sector has increased by more than three times in the last six year.

APAC is the leading construction film market in terms of both value and volume.

The APAC region is estimated to be the largest market for construction films in 2020 in terms of value and volume. The growth of the APAC construction films market can be attributed to industrial expansion, the presence of well-established manufacturers, and technological advancements in construction in the region.

Key Market Players:

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) Du Pont de Nemours (US) Polifilm (Germany) Berry Global Group (US) RKW SE (Germany)

