Poster presentation will describe effects of dexpramipexole on blood absolute eosinophil count, lung function, and safety

Knopp Biosciences LLC today announced it will present detailed results of its positive Phase 2 dose-ranging EXHALE trial of the novel oral eosinophil-lowering drug dexpramipexole in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma in a virtual poster session at the ATS 2021 International Conference.

"We look forward to sharing comprehensive results of the EXHALE trial, which underscore the readiness of dexpramipexole for further development in eosinophilic asthma," said Michael Bozik, M.D., president and CEO of Knopp. "Monoclonal antibody treatments approved for asthma demonstrate that reduction in eosinophils is associated with significantly improved outcomes, but the need remains for an oral alternative in the eosinophilic asthma treatment paradigm."

Following are details of the poster presentation:

Poster Title Abstract Number Presentation Details Oral Dexpramipexole Efficacy in Lowering Blood Eosinophils in Patients with Moderate to Severe Uncontrolled Eosinophilic Asthma A1359 Poster Presentation Presenter: Calman Prussin, M.D., VP, Clinical and Translational Medicine, Knopp Biosciences LLC

Date: May 14, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. EDT

ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC

Knopp Biosciences is a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for immunological and neurological diseases with high unmet need. Knopp's clinical-stage oral small molecule, dexpramipexole, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma. Knopp's preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small-molecule treatments for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, other epilepsies, neuropathic pain, and tinnitus. Please visit www.knoppbio.com.

ABOUT DEXPRAMIPEXOLE

Dexpramipexole, a selective inhibitor of eosinophil maturation, is an oral small molecule drug in development by Knopp for asthma and other eosinophil-associated diseases. In hypereosinophilic syndrome, dexpramipexole has previously been shown in a Phase 2 trial to significantly reduce requirements for oral corticosteroids and in a subset of patients to produce durable disease remission. In its earlier development in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, dexpramipexole was shown to be well tolerated in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 trials comprising approximately 1,200 patients.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements relating to planned regulatory filings and clinical development programs. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the uncertainties inherent in clinical trials and product development programs, the availability of funding to support continued research and studies, the availability or potential availability of alternative therapies or treatments, the availability of patent protection for the discoveries and strategic alliances, as well as additional factors that may cause Knopp's actual results to differ from our expectations. There can be no assurance that any investigational drug product will be successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market a product. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.?

Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These investigational drug products are still undergoing pre-clinical or clinical study to verify their safety and effectiveness.

