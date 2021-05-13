A leading Toronto-based food production company uses AnyVision's Recognition AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to keep their team members and manufacturing operations safe.

AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company, announced its partnership with FGF Brands ("FGF"), a leading food production company that helps grocery retailers, coffee houses, foodservice operators and restaurants with their innovative bakery products. AnyVision's facial recognition and access control software is being used by FGF across several innovative use cases to streamline operations and enhance team member safety.

Together with AnyVision, FGF has created a unified solution that performs three distinct functions when a team member enters any of their facilities. As team members approach the entrance, they simply look into the camera to gain access into the building. Leveraging AnyVision's Abraxas solution for biometric-based access control, the door is unlocked with facial recognition. No touchscreen or key card is required. Once verified, the FGF team member is simultaneously clocked in, resulting in seamless time management. The integration between AnyVision's access control and FGF's time and attendance program was configured via API, enabling team members to clock in and out with touchless self-service access.

In addition, to address the health risks of COVID-19, FGF has incorporated AnyVision's thermal camera technology to record team member temperature data upon their access to the facility.

According to FGF, "We aren't a bakery. We are a technology company that bakes." FGF has built one of the world's leading teams of engineers, food scientists, chefs and bakers to redefine what's possible. FGF manufactures for some of the largest brands in North America, including Starbucks and Walmart, and provides wholesome, natural, high quality foods and brings them to market with incredible speed and scale.

"COVID-19 has forever changed food manufacturing. Food safety and the safety of our team members are paramount to our continued growth," said Ojus Ajmera, FGF's cofounder. "We chose AnyVision for its state-of-the-art AI driven facial recognition solution which has become a catalyst for other integrations that fuel our workplace safety and efficiency, including time and attendance and thermal temperature checks," said Tom Mansourfar, VP Data Sciences Analytics at FGF.

FGF initially selected AnyVision's access control solution for its ability to integrate with FGF's time and attendance solution. However, as they rolled out the technology and were confronted with the realities of COVID-19, they incorporated the thermal temperature checks as a safety precaution. AnyVision has been integrated into seven of FGF's Canadian facilities, distribution facilities and home office in Toronto.

"Facial recognition is a technology that is only starting to be harnessed by industry to streamline operations and improve employee safety," said AnyVision's CEO, Avi Golan. "Technology is the heart and soul of FGF and a key solution differentiator. It's exciting to partner with organizations like FGF who are committed to innovative technologies that are safe, reliable and battle-tested."

FGF understands that their team members are a key ingredient impacting the efficiency of their manufacturing lines. FGF has an entire data sciences and analytics team dedicated to ongoing operational efficiency and understanding what makes one line more efficient than another. By understanding these machine-to-human interactions and harnessing the insights from recognition AI, FGF is looking to further optimize its operations and build upon its technology and competitive advantages.

AnyVision works with a broad number of companies within the manufacturing space and across a variety of use cases beyond security where Recognition AI is being used to enhance the user experience and promote safety and operational efficiencies.

About FGF Brands

FGF was founded in 2004 by the Ajmera brothers, Ojus and Tejus, and their father Sam. FGF is one of North America's largest producers of naan, flatbreads, sweet loaves, pizza crusts, croissants, and fully baked muffins for North American consumers. The acquisition of FGF Texas facilities ensured that the company remains focused on its core products with the benefit of supporting its passion for growth and flexibility to always deliver to its customers.

About AnyVision

AnyVision is a world-leading visual AI platform company that organizations across the globe use to create trusted, seamless experiences in their physical spaces. Proven to operate with the highest accuracy in real-time and real-world scenarios, AnyVision harnesses its cutting-edge research and powerful technology platform to make the world a safer, more intuitive and more connected place.

