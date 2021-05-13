Anzeige
One Media iP Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 13

One Media iP group PLC
("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 13 May 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc
Claire Blunt - Chairman
Michael Infante - CEO
Alice Dyson - COO +44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)

Max Hartley
Max Gould
Michael Johnson (Sales) +44 (0)20 7397 8900

PPR Publicity +44 (0)7930 304301

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film and TV whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner. Additionally its www.tcat.media copyright infringement and digital music audit tool software TCAT, is used daily with major record labels and the world leading digital international distributor. Men & Motors its branded car channel is now available via its web site www.menandmotors.com and YouTube.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit www.omip.co.uk and http://www.harmonyip.com/

© 2021 PR Newswire
