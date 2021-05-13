One Media iP Group Plc - Result of AGM

One Media iP group PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 13 May 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film and TV whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner. Additionally its www.tcat.media copyright infringement and digital music audit tool software TCAT, is used daily with major record labels and the world leading digital international distributor. Men & Motors its branded car channel is now available via its web site www.menandmotors.com and YouTube.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

