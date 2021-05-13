Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Reports $6.4 billion of Investment Gains in First Quarter on $13 billion of Asset Sales

Record Corporate FFO of $2.8 billion Reported for Quarter

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield, stated, "FFO was $2.8 billion in the first quarter, our highest ever for a quarter. This was a result of strong operating performance, significant realized carried interest, and gains generated from capital recycling initiatives. During the quarter we launched the fundraising for two flagship funds which, when combined with other fundraising efforts, will contribute meaningfully to the growth over the next twelve months. The balance of the year looks strong, with planned asset sales, ongoing capital deployment, and the continued economic recovery all expected to bolster operating results."

Operating Results

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021

2020

2021 2020

Net income1 $ 3,776 $ (157 ) $ 4,640 $ 3,941 Net income attributable to common shareholders2 $ 1,235 $ (293 ) $ 1,394 $ 1,899 Net income per Brookfield share2,3 0.77 (0.20 ) 0.85 1.13 Funds from operations2,4 $ 2,821 $ 884 $ 7,117 $ 4,022 Per Brookfield share2,3,4 1.80 0.55 4.53 2.57

1. Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

3. 2020 per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect BAM's three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.

4. See Basis of Presentation on page 8 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO on page 5.

Funds from operations (FFO) in the quarter were a record $2.8 billion and net income was $3.8 billion. This was due to strong financial results in our operations, the ongoing growth in our asset management franchise and increased asset sale activity. Growth in FFO from our invested capital was strong despite a lagging impact of our property results from the global shutdowns, but as economies normalize our affected assets are all coming back.

As we executed capital recycling initiatives, we realized approximately $6.4 billion of disposition gains in the quarter, split $1.8 billion for Brookfield and $4.6 billion for our clients. The amounts on behalf of clients enabled us to realize carried interest of $681 million, supported by a strong and liquid market backdrop. Asset sales contributed to record net income during the quarter of $3.8 billion as we monetized a number of investments at values in excess of their IFRS carrying value.

Total assets under management increased to $609 billion and fee-bearing capital increased to $319 billion, due to capital raised and deployed across our various fund products as well as growth in the capitalization of our listed affiliates. As a result, fee-related earnings increased 29% from the prior year quarter to $413 million and were $1.5 billion over the last twelve months.

These factors along with increased distributions from our listed affiliates and higher returns on financial investments led to distributable earnings of $6.1 billion over the last twelve months, a 130% increase over the prior twelve-month period.



Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.13 per share, payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 28, 2021. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

We raised $7 billion of private fund capital during the quarter, and approximately $40 billion over the last twelve months. Growth in fee-bearing capital over the last twelve months led to an 18% increase in fee-related earnings over the same period.

During the quarter, we raised capital across a number of our perpetual and long-term fund strategies including credit, infrastructure and real estate. Subsequent to quarter end, we held a first close for our Special Investments Fund of $2.4 billion. We have also now launched fundraising for two of our flagship funds - our fourth real estate fund and our inaugural Global Transition Fund, both of which we expect to hold a first close mid this year. Our latest distressed debt fund is nearing the end of its fundraising with a final close expected in the coming months.

Fee-bearing capital now stands at $319 billion, an increase of $7 billion during the quarter. We currently have approximately $33 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $330 million of fees annually once deployed.

We recorded $1.2 billion of realized carried interest into income over the last twelve months, including $681 million during the quarter.

We recorded strong realizations during the quarter. We have several monetizations expected to close in the near term and we remain on track to achieve our targeted $1 billion of gross carried interest over 2021. We generated $1.4 billion of carried interest during the quarter, and our accumulated unrealized carried interest now stands at $5.4 billion.

Annualized fee revenues and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of $6.6 billion.

Annualized fee revenues and annualized fee-related earnings are now $3.4 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively, largely driven by increased fee-bearing capital across both our private fund and listed strategies. Gross target carried interest stands at $3.3 billion, or $1.7 billion net of all costs.

We generated $6.1 billion of distributable earnings (DE) over the latest twelve months. As at March 31, 2021, we had $80 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

To align with terminology used within the alternative asset management industry, we have renamed our "cash available for distribution" performance measure as "distributable earnings," or DE. "DE before realizations" tracks and demonstrates the stability of our core operating results and removes the variability of realizations that are subject to timing and other factors. Our total DE includes realizations which incorporates realized carried interest and realized gains on principal investments.

DE before realizations increased 29% over the last twelve-month period. The increase is largely driven by the resilient cash flow profile of our growing asset management franchise, as well as increased distributions across our listed affiliates. Including realizations, DE was $6.1 billion over the latest twelve months, an uplift of 130% over the prior year period.

Deployable capital of $80 billion includes $18 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit in BAM and our affiliates and $62 billion of uncalled fund commitments available for new transactions. Liquidity was strengthened in the quarter through the sale of approximately $750 million of Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares and $900 million of West Fraser shares from our balance sheet, which we will look to deploy into new opportunities.

We invested $9 billion during the current quarter, and $43 billion over the last twelve months.

During the quarter we invested $9 billion of private fund capital along with co-investment capital, bringing our latest vintage of flagship infrastructure and private equity funds to over 60% invested or committed. Based on the current transaction pipeline we would expect to start fundraising the next vintage flagship fund for both of these strategies within a twelve-month period.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

March 31 December 31 (US$ millions)

2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,826 $ 9,933 Other financial assets 19,287 17,730 Accounts receivable and other 25,546 24,845 Inventory 10,346 10,360 Equity accounted investments 42,259 41,327 Investment properties 98,864 96,782 Property, plant and equipment 96,674 100,009 Intangible assets 24,224 24,658 Goodwill 14,699 14,714 Deferred income tax assets 3,298 3,338 Total Assets $ 345,023 $ 343,696 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 9,102 $ 9,077 Accounts payable and other 51,590 53,041 Non-recourse borrowings in entities that we manage 139,487 139,324 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,647 3,699 Deferred income tax liabilities 15,263 15,913 Equity Preferred equity $ 4,145 $ 4,145 Non-controlling interests in net assets 88,836 86,804 Common equity 32,953 125,934 31,693 122,642 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 345,023 $ 343,696





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended 2021

2020 Revenues $ 16,410 $ 16,586 Direct costs (12,187 ) (12,709 ) Other income and gains 704 241 Equity accounted income (loss) 668 (212 ) Expenses Interest (1,830 ) (1,852 ) Corporate costs (29 ) (24 ) Fair value changes 2,094 (414 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,510 ) (1,409 ) Income tax (544 ) (364 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,776 $ (157 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 1,235 $ (293 ) Non-controlling interests 2,541 136 $ 3,776 $ (157 ) Net income (loss) per share1 Diluted $ 0.77 $ (0.20 ) Basic 0.79 (0.20 )

1. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.







SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,776 $ (157 ) $ 4,640 $ 3,941 Financial statement components not included in FFO Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items 288 938 2,520 830 Fair value changes (2,094 ) 414 (1,085 ) 1,414 Depreciation and amortization 1,510 1,409 5,892 5,251 Deferred income taxes 189 168 102 (356 ) Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 1,724 93 3,185 482 Non-controlling interests (2,572 ) (1,981 ) (8,137 ) (7,540 ) Funds from operations1,2 $ 2,821 $ 884 $ 7,117 $ 4,022





SEGMENT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Asset management $ 636 $ 380 $ 2,032 $ 1,654 Real estate 250 219 907 1,154 Renewable power 823 66 1,801 245 Infrastructure 130 137 562 407 Private equity 992 165 1,762 834 Residential 23 (9 ) 98 138 Corporate (33 ) (74 ) (45 ) (410 ) Funds from operations1,2 $ 2,821 $ 884 $ 7,117 $ 4,022 Per share3,4 $ 1.80 $ 0.55 $ 4.53 $ 2.57

1. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 8.

2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

3. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.

4. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.





EARNINGS PER SHARE

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,776 $ (157 ) $ 4,640 $ 3,941 Non-controlling interests (2,541 ) (136 ) (3,246 ) (2,042 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,235 (293 ) 1,394 1,899 Preferred share dividends (37 ) (35 ) (143 ) (150 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares (11 ) 19 63 (42 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,187 $ (309 ) $ 1,314 $ 1,707 Weighted average shares1 1,510.5 1,511.6 1,511.3 1,475.4 Dilutive effect of the conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method1,2 34.9 - 28.8 30.1 Shares and share equivalents1 1,545.4 1,511.6 1,540.1 1,505.5 Diluted earnings per share1,3 $ 0.77 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.85 $ 1.13

1. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.

2. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan.

3. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fee-related earnings1, excluding performance fees $ 359 $ 286 $ 1,315 $ 1,217 Our share of Oaktree's distributable earnings, excluding realizations 76 30 215 63 Distributions from investments 454 424 1,888 1,539 Other wholly owned investments 12 (46 ) 74 (43 ) Corporate interest expense (108 ) (89 ) (407 ) (350 ) Corporate costs and taxes (44 ) (37 ) (158 ) (135 ) Preferred share dividends (39 ) (35 ) (146 ) (150 ) Add back: equity-based compensation 29 25 98 91 Distributable earnings before realizations 739 558 2,879 2,232 Realized carried interest, net, including Oaktree2 223 55 502 365 Disposition gains from principal investments 1,544 - 2,729 64 Distributable earnings2 $ 2,506 $ 613 $ 6,110 $ 2,661

1. Excludes our share of Oaktree's fee-related earnings.

2. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 8.





Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three months ended March 31, 2021, contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield's external auditor.

Brookfield's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Basis of Presentation

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO"). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company's share of equity accounted investments' FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

FFO from Operating Activities represents the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.





Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.





Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We use FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find this measure of value to them.

We note that FFO, its components, and its per share equivalent are non-IFRS measures which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We make reference to Invested Capital. Invested Capital is defined as the amount of common equity in our segments and underlying businesses within the segments.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings, which is referring to the sum of our Asset Management segment FFO, distributions received from our ownership of investments, and disposition gains from principal investments, net of Corporate Activities FFO, equity-based compensation and preferred share dividends. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com).

