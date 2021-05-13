GME Innotainment, Inc.: Foundation Farms Corp., Third Growth Phase In Progress: Harvest on Schedule for End of May

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) provided an update today on progress at the company's first E-ROOTS CENTRE located in the Red Deer, Alberta area. The first two phases of crop production have been completed successfully on target, the third phase is in progress with excellent results, and harvesting of the first crop is anticipated on schedule at the end of May. Our farm operators report that the first two phases of our first crop production proceeded flawlessly and that sale of the first crop is already nearing completion. Management further reports that excitement of the company's progress is growing rapidly and requests are now coming in daily from throughout North America for E-ROOTS CENTRE joint ventures.

Ed Kroeker, CEO of Foundation Farms reported, "Our team is committed to excellence in every step we take as we launch into one of the new frontiers of community food production. Our proprietary E-ROOTS technology which we described in an earlier news release is one example of steps we plan to take to revolutionize the industry. We are investigating new ways of streamlining nutrient management along with some new LED technologies that are 20% more energy efficient than current systems in use. Our goals include reducing production costs, further reducing production times, and maximizing nutritional content of end products. Our defining goal is "Excellence through Innovation".

Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO responded as follows to this latest progress report-"In today's corporate world it is hard to find a business that has an ROI of seven months or less and now the team at Foundation Farms is successfully positioning itself to reduce that time even further, while at the same time finding ways to reduce harm to the environment and the nutritious food that we consume."

CONTACT:

Yves R. Michel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

208 East 51st St., Suite 170

New York, NY 10022

www.srcorpgroup.com

OTCPink: GMEV

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on GME Innotainment, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to GME Innotainment, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. GME Innotainment, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GME Innotainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647185/Foundation-Farms-Corp-Third-Growth-Phase-In-Progress-Harvest-on-Schedule-for-End-of-May