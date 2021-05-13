United Kingdom-based Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) has expanded its use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform through the consolidation of tools to YuJa's single, unified platform.

In the past, CCCU was using a different video content management and storage solution, however; officials found that it was not meeting the institution's needs. Migrating instructional materials not only enables more effective collaboration between teams, but simplifies workflows to benefit all users.

"CCCU and YuJa have been educational partners for a number of years," noted Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "The University saw an opportunity to not only use YuJa for their current primary use cases around lecture capture and content streaming, but are now consolidating their media into YuJa's Enterprise Video Platform, thereby reducing their costs for video content storage and simplifying everyday workflows for instructors and students."

YuJa, Inc.'s Customer Success Team worked diligently on the migration of tens of thousands of media assets, instructional materials and other data to ensure materials were successfully moved and that there was no interruption in service or quality for instructors and students.

Canterbury Christ Church University is just one of a number of institutions across the United Kingdom deploying comprehensive video tools, storage and management through YuJa's Video Platform.

ABOUT CANTERBURY CHRIST CHURCH UNIVERSITY

Located in Canterbury, Kent, England, Canterbury Christ Church University is a public university with approximately 18,000 students. Originally founded as a Church of England college for teacher training in 1962, it was granted university status in 2005. The university has developed rapidly since its inception and now has around 15,000 students based at locations across Kent, including in Canterbury, Medway (as part of the Universities at Medway partnership) and Tunbridge Wells. As well as being Kent's largest center of higher education for the public services, the university also offers academic and professional programs, including doctorates and research degrees in the arts, humanities and social and applied sciences.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

