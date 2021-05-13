Metamaterial Inc.: META to Exhibit Laser Glare Protection Solution at Upcoming Law Enforcement Tradeshows

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be exhibiting META SHIELD, a highly transparent laser glare protection solution. This convenient, flexible, self-adhesive film is easily added to existing equipment, including helmet visors, goggles, face shields and riot shields.

META will be exhibiting at five upcoming law enforcement tradeshows:

NSA, June 22-24, Phoenix, AZ

TAC OPS South, July 21-23, Nashville, TN

Police Security Expo, August 24-25, Atlantic City, NJ

TAC OPS East, September 8-10, Washington, D.C.

IACP, September 11-14, New Orleans, LA

Actual photo of META film blocking a green handheld laser

META SHIELD is a flexible holographic optical film engineered to provide laser glare protection by selectively blocking 532 nm green laser light (used in >90% of laser strikes). Unlike dye-based alternatives, it is highly transparent and causes minimal color distortion.

"Hand-held lasers are widely available and becoming more powerful every few years. Laser strikes can distract, dazzle, or even cause temporary flash blindness, hampering operational effectiveness for law enforcement personnel. META's holographic technology offers a new and unique solution to this problem," said Scott Richards, Chief Marketing Officer.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

