eyeson GmbH: eyeson and everis Italy Announce Partnership for the Insurance Business

GRAZ, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / ?The increased use of the Internet and mobile devices is reshaping the work environment and provides new digital business workflows. Increasing demands to raise productivity, cut costs and achieve a faster time to market make it harder for employees to meet expectations. The partnership focuses on the digital workflow with live video integration for better and more productive customer engagement.

everis Italy is integrating eyeson in digital workflows

everis Italy - as part of the NTT DATA group - started a partnership with eyeson on bridging the distance in insurance businesses between agents and clients. everis Italy supports insurance companies to innovate through a new Digital Collaboration Workplace that allows agents to always stay in contact with customers by providing a guided digital workflow with permanent eye contact via video conferencing. "The impact of these solutions is beyond the pure technical aspects but has to be read in the context of the ongoing evolution of the insurance industry that is becoming progressively closer to clients, flexible to adapt also to different lifestyles ensuring transparency and protection of data and information. Looking from the sustainability perspective, this also means limiting the environmental impact by reducing travel and paper and, at last but not at least, enabling a more efficient organization where agents can focus on value-added activities, increasing revenue opportunities," says Alessandra Caringella, Director Insurance from everis Italy.

eyeson videoconferencing for four-times more efficient business

Based on the eyeson video conferencing API, digital workflows can be endowed with seamless live video integration, data visualisation and continuous eye contact with the clients. Digital processes of verification, contracting and payment can be accessed with one click to provide customers with constant support from the agents via video call. Within the existing CRM solution, a link is sent to start the meeting. Agents can save screenshots and share documents following a "Know-Your-Customer" process through visual identification (ID snapshot). Traditional workflows are enhanced with cloud-based video conferencing service. eyeson offers a 100% browser-based service - with WebRTC technology - "made in Europe" with full personalization capabilities. Customers can also select their preferred cloud provider or physical cloud location - eyeson manages the scaling and provides the full video processing services. "The eyeson API guarantees resource optimization, highest performance and security complying with local legal requirements. In cooperation with everis, we support the most efficient visual interface to the insurance clients," says Andreas Kröpfl, CEO from eyeson.

About everis: everis, part of NTT DATA Group, is a multinational consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance and strengthen their processes and core businesses through business consulting, strategy, digital transformation, and IT development. everis works along with organizations of all the sectors of the economy, implementing innovation in the very centre of the processes. With more than 30,000 professionals in Europe, the USA, and Latin America, the company provides successful pathways to clients with a glocal perspective in every market. To know more about the company, please enter https://www.everis.com.

About eyeson: eyeson is a leader in cloud-based video conferencing with managed multipoint video processing technology at a scale. Based on its patented single stream technology, eyeson provides API video services to easily integrate video collaboration in business workflows for full customer engagement. eyeson is managing the cloud capacity, scalable video coding performance and data management for the customer. Based on WebRTC technology, eyeson provides browser-based video meeting integrations on all desktop and mobile devices. To know more about the company, please enter https://www.eyeson.com.

