FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 12 May 2021 was 893.42p (ex income) 894.18p (cum income) ex dividend .

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 May 2021