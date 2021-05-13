Eurofins Covid Testing Services Ltd (ECTS) are now officially an approved government provider for day 2 and day 8 PCR testing. Day 2 and day 8 testing is a mandatory UK government requirement for anyone arriving into the UK from amber and red list countries, with arrivals from green list countries required to take a mandatory test on day 2 only.

This news comes in the wake of the recent launch of Eurofins' £44.90 test-at-home PCR kit, also government approved, and brings hope to millions of potential holidaymakers this summer with current PCR swab tests, required to return from all foreign countries, often costing upwards of £200. ECTS ensures that PCR testing is fast, reliable, affordable and available to all through easy to use, UKAS accredited, government approved, home testing kits.

ECTS recognises the importance of testing in the fight against COVID-19. Only the PCR test can provide the accuracy, reliability and subsequent variant tracking required to ensure the continued safety of everyone in the UK and whilst travelling. Starting at just £44.90, ECTS' at-home PCR kits are the UK's best value option. These tests support airline, travel and tourism industries by facilitating travel and removing the barrier of expensive testing. All Eurofins test-at-home PCR kits (Test to Reassure, Test to Depart and Test to Release) can be ordered direct from the website. Sample kits are posted within 24 hours of purchase. Once the samples are received by the laboratories, results are available via a dedicated app, within 24-hours.

"Fast, secure, high-quality testing is a critical element in the fight against the pandemic and enabling the return to normalised travel, allowing people to travel with security and confidence. Eurofins is a global market leader in testing and laboratory services and, since the outbreak of COVID-19, has established widespread PCR testing capabilities, carrying out over 15 million tests in its own laboratories, while also supporting the development of a number of vaccines," Dr Gilles Martin, CEO, Eurofins.

