Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 12:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/05/2021) of GBP203.64m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/05/2021) of GBP203.64m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/05/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,700.7p 7,540,321 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,697.48p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,520.00p Discount to NAV 6.69% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 12/05/2021 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 16.04 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 13.21 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.11 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.37 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 8.60 26.9231p 6 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.88 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.87 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.86 9 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 3.47 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.39 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.73 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.00 Ordinary 25p 13 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.71 14 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.71 15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.55 16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.97 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.87 18 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.77 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.57 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.42 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.41 Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.27 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.17 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.07 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 27 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 104986 EQS News ID: 1196396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196396&application_name=news

