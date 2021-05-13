SANUWAVE Health, Inc.: SANUWAVE Health Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with SANUWAVE management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how SANUWAVE is successfully advancing the commercialization of an Energy First, next-generation wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will advise SANUWAVE in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of non-deal roadshows and investor conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ North America, commented: "Wound Care is a significant and vital category of the overall healthcare market, with demand regularly growing due to an aging population and the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases. The U.S. Diabetic Foot Ulcer market alone stands at $15 billion. SANUWAVE can address the entire continuum of wound care with its comprehensive portfolio of Energy First products, from acute care such as accidents and injury, to chronic and advanced care treatments for ulcers and other serious injuries.

Brian Prenoveau added: "SANUWAVE offers a non-contact ultrasound fluid mist device as well as human tissue biologics - enabling differentiated, end-to-end wound care addressing the entire patient journey when paired with their core dermaPace® System, an FDA cleared non-invasive energy transfer device for the treatment of chronic wounds.

"When taking into account positive reimbursement dynamics in the U.S., the Company is poised for a significant revenue ramp that the capital markets community may not yet fully realize - we look forward to sharing this unique valuation disconnect with our diverse network of family office, high-net-worth and institutional investors," concluded Prenoveau.

"2020 was an important inflection point for SANUWAVE with the acquisition of Celularity and its immediately accretive product portfolio," said Kevin Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE. "We expect to realize significant growth from cross-selling synergies brought on by the acquisition, fortifying our foothold in key global markets. Looking ahead, we are aggressively focused on the international commercialization of UltraMIST in the large, growing international wound care market, and continued R&D investment into other medical and non-medical applications. We look forward to working with Brian and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive continued, sustained growth - building sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information on SANUWAVE, please visit the Company's investor relations website at www.SANUWAVE.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to SNWV@mzgroup.us or call Brian Prenoveau at (561) 489-5315.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(561) 489-5315

SNWV@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647141/SANUWAVE-Health-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communication-Program