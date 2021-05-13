Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (OTCQB: FRERF) (FSE: FR2) ("Fremont" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Blaine Monaghan as President and CEO of the Company, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr. Monaghan for his efforts.

Dennis Moore, has agreed to assume the role of CEO on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Moore is the Company's President, and is one of the founders of Fremont and is consequently very familiar with the Company's assets. He has a proven track record of gold discovery and is ideally placed to advance the Company.

About Fremont Gold

Founded by geologists that have a track record of making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries, Fremont has assembled a portfolio of quality gold projects located in Nevada's most prolific gold trends. The Company's property portfolio includes North Carlin, a new discovery opportunity, Cobb Creek, which hosts a historic resource, Griffon, a past producing gold mine, and Hurricane, which has returned significant gold intercepts in past drilling.

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Fremont's President and Interim CEO, a P.G. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-looking statements

