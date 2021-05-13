PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Brings on Proven Capital Finance Leader for Next Stage Growth of the DRIVRZ Suite of Products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Justin Burrage, President of Cadiz Capital Advisors, will be advising and assisting the Company on capital markets initiatives.

The appointment occurs as PowerBand enters a new stage of growth, with gross sales escalating and DRIVRZ expanding across the United States.

"We believe Justin will introduce PowerBand and the DRIVRZ virtual marketplace to a new tier of investors as we achieve new growth and expansion targets," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings.

For over a decade in capital markets, Burrage has been a managing director of equity sales at Desjardins Capital Markets and a senior leader at Bell Aliant, a Bell Canada subsidiary where he was focused on M&A and corporate strategy. Burrage was an instrumental part of a team that raised billions of dollars for small cap companies, and then connected them to an extensive network of money managers. In 2019, he was recognized for exemplary performance by a money manager with a TopGun award from Brendan Wood International.

In his role at PowerBand, Burrage will work with the Company's CEO and senior executives to introduce investors, family offices and financial institutions to PowerBand and the DRIVRZ suite of products. His services have been retained for an annual compensation of CD$ 120,000.

"After years of R&D and preparation, PowerBand has hit an inflection point in its growth trajectory and its now time to broaden and deepen the Company's outreach to institutional investors," said Burrage. "The company has a differentiated capital light business model, and I believe, is on the precipice of becoming a mainstream solution for auto transactions in the United States. I look forward to leading this strategy with Kelly Jennings to attract growth investors who share our vision to positively disrupt the automotive retail sector for automobile dealers and consumers."

Justin holds an MBA from Memorial University and a CIM designation from the Canadian Securities Institute. He currently runs his own capital markets advisory firm, Cadiz Capital Advisors.

"Our virtual marketplace to buy, lease, trade and insure vehicles - DRIVRZ - is seeing its gross sales hitting new highs," said Jennings. "The company's financing division, DRIVRZ Financial, and its auction division, DrivrzXchange, are also expanding their reach across the United States. We believe its time more people heard about us."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

