13.05.2021
Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 13, 2021 to list AS "Latvenergo" bonds on Baltic
Bond list as of May 18, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "Latvenergo"    
Issuer's short name      ELEK          
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802460      
Securities maturity date    17.05.2028       
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR       
Number of listed securities  50 000         
Fixed annual coupon rate    0.5 %         
Coupon payments        Once per year on May 17
Orderbook short name      ELEK005028A      



AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and the Final Terms available here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
