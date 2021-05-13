Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 13, 2021 to list AS "Latvenergo" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of May 18, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Latvenergo" Issuer's short name ELEK Securities ISIN code LV0000802460 Securities maturity date 17.05.2028 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 50 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 0.5 % Coupon payments Once per year on May 17 Orderbook short name ELEK005028A AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and the Final Terms available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.