Devo Technology: Devo Introduces Content Delivery Service to Revolutionize How Security Teams Defend Their Organizations

New Devo Content Stream and Devo Security Operations capabilities arm security teams with curated detections and threat intelligence and analytics to combat ever-growing threats

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021, a new content delivery service that seamlessly delivers high-value content to customers on the Devo Platform. Security teams now have instant, continuous access to pre-built alerts and threat intelligence that can be operationalized in seconds.



"Even the largest and best funded security teams struggle to stay current with the latest threats," said Ted Julian, Senior Vice President of Product at Devo. "Legacy on premises solutions aren't much help and there's no easy way to get the latest content in a timely fashion. Our SaaS architecture, now paired with the Devo Content Stream, automatically delivers the latest alerts and detections. As a result, security teams can spend less time writing searches and more time on higher value activities like triaging, investigating and responding to threats."

Devo Security Operations is the first Devo application to leverage this new capability, continuously receiving threat intelligence and curated alert content provided by Devo and its partners. As new threats emerge, Devo customers will automatically receive new detections and threat intelligence and be able to put this content into action immediately. No longer will security teams need to build their own alerts or manually curate threat intelligence to keep pace with new and developing threats.

"With evolving needs and increased data volume, our team needed a solution with on-demand, effective and efficient scalability and visibility," said Joe Wilson, IT Threat Intelligence Manager, Ulta Beauty. "With Devo Security Operations we've found a scalable, cloud-native SaaS solution that shapes and analyzes our data in ways that were not possible previously. Beyond the more robust features at our disposal, we have greater confidence in our data insights. We're impressed by the platform innovations and look forward to continued enhancements for our company."

Devo further announced several updates to its cloud-native next-gen SIEM, Devo Security Operations. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, leveraging malware that resides only in memory to evade existing defenses. Analysts can now perform memory forensic analysis directly in Devo Security Operations, extending existing forensic analysis capabilities which include network packet capture (PCAP) and malware analysis. All findings from memory analysis can be captured and stored within Devo Security Operations investigations.

Devo also introduced a new set of integrations that maximize existing security tools by using the data and context available within them to enrich investigations, optimize workflow and enable analysts to take more confident action. These new integrations include providers of endpoint detection and response, network traffic analysis, and threat intelligence.

In addition, machine learning models will now detect hard to find signals, including anomalous users and server behavior, DNS tunneling, malicious domains, and anomalous TLS communication.

"Recent trends in cloud adoption and attacker sophistication require more security data be monitored, collected, and analyzed by security teams," said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow at ESG. "Organizations need solutions that close the visibility gap and provide content that is timely and operational, empowering security teams to defend against advanced cyber-threats with real-time detections and enriched investigations while maximizing analyst productivity."

To learn more about Devo and see these latest product developments in action, visit Devo at RSA Conference 2021 between May 17-20. The Devo Content Stream and the latest version of Devo Security Operations will be generally available in June 2021.

