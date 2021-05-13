Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
WKN: A2QEMU ISIN: US9675902095 Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1 
Frankfurt
13.05.21
08:20 Uhr
6,150 Euro
-0,250
-3,91 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
13.05.2021 | 15:08
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management (IdM) and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

WidePoint's management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 18th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time (5:45 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint's management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647135/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-16th-Annual-Needham-Virtual-Technology-Media-Conference-on-May-18-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
