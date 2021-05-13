DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 12/05/2021 is €198.60



13.05.2021 / 15:14

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta,13.05.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 12/05/2021 is €198.60

NAV dips as Cryptology portfolio companies make exciting announcements this past week

Malta, 13.05.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €198.60. The stock was trading around €137.00 this morning, roughly 31.0% below NAV.

The prior week was ripe with outstanding developments coming from Cryptology portfolio companies. Block.one revealed Bullish, a new crypto exchange they were injecting $10 billion into alongside investors Peter Thiel, Christian Angermayer, Mike Novogratz, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon and more. Iconic Funds, a joint venture between Cryptology and Iconic Holding, listed a physically backed Bitcoin ETP on Deutsche Börse's Xetra as well.

Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology, said "In my personal view, it is clear the market is not seeing the clear 'hidden reserves' in Cryptology's portfolio of companies, especially with such exciting developments this past week. I look forward to the launch of Bullish and more outstanding news coming from our portfolio companies in the very near future."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

