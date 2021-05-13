Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 Ticker-Symbol: G2O 
Frankfurt
13.05.21
08:10 Uhr
8,800 Euro
+0,050
+0,57 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLAR LNG LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2021 | 15:17
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Management Appointments in Golar LNG Ltd.

The board of Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") is pleased to announce that they have appointed Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company in their board meeting on 13th May 2021. Mr. Staubo has since May 2020 been the Chief Executive Officer of Golar LNG Partners LP, recently successfully sold to New Fortress Energy. Since September 2020 Mr. Staubo has also been acting as Chief Financial Officer of Golar. Mr. Staubo has a broad shipping/energy background from Clarksons Platou Securities (2010-2018) and Magni Partners (2018-2020). He has a MA (Business Studies and Economics) from the University of Edinburgh.

The board has in the same meeting also appointed Mr. Eduardo Maranhao to take over Mr. Staubo's role as Chief Financial Officer of Golar. Mr. Maranhao has since 2015 been supporting Golar in different functions including as Chief Financial Officer of Golar Power/Hygo Energy Transition Limited until its recent sale to New Fortress Energy. Prior to joining the Golar group, he was the Chief Executive Officer of CELSE. Mr. Maranhao has vast experience in international energy projects and infrastructure financing having worked at different financial institutions including Lakeshore Partners, Santander, Credit Agricole, Banco Votorantim and Citibank. Mr. Maranhao graduated in Business Administration from the Universidade de Pernambuco and has completed a Management Programme from INSEAD in France.

Golar's Chairman, Tor Olav Troim, said in a comment "The board is very pleased by the new management appointments. Both individuals have deep knowledge about our company, they are good leaders, have strong work ethics, dynamic minds and have delivered solid value to the group over the last years. Together, with the rest of Golar's management and board, we are convinced that the Company has a strong management team ready to stream-line Golar's existing operations and also explore the opportunities we see in the LNG market today. Through the Company's strong strategic positions through the LNG value chain, including upstream, midstream, and downstream, Golar is well positioned to take an active part in the ongoing energy transition with the target to deliver cheaper and cleaner energy."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Hamilton, Bermuda
May 13, 2021
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO
Eduardo Maranhao - CFO
Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations


GOLAR LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.