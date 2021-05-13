Energy Worldnet, Inc. Names Brian Dresel, Industry Leader and Former PHMSA Inspector, Head of Compliance Division

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Energy Worldnet, Inc. (EWN), a provider of technology, compliance, and workforce development solutions for Operator Qualification (OQ) in the energy industry, announced Friday the appointment of Brian Dresel to the role of Executive Director for their Compliance Division.

Dresel, who has worked in the industry for over 30 years, most recently served as the Technical Training and Operator Qualification Manager for Black Hills Energy and is a former PHMSA inspector and instructor. His presence in the EWN Compliance Division adds a rich knowledge of the industry and a keen insight into the intent of federal pipeline regulation.

When asked about his passion and purpose behind the move to EWN, Dresel stated, "The choice to join Energy Worldnet was an easy one for me. EWN is widely respected as the best in the Industry - the premier solution available for companies seeking world class operator qualification and regulatory compliance programs. EWN is more than a vendor. EWN is a partner, who you can count on to make your company better and safer. I want to be a part of the solution, and there's no better place to do that than with the best in the Industry."

As a leader in industry education and records management, EWN has continued to push the envelope with compliance verification, recordkeeping, and comprehensive computer-based and instructor-led training options for its clients. In the Compliance Division, Dresel's role will serve to launch EWN's compliance-based services and products to the next level, with an emphasis on integrity and credibility.

Coleman Sterling, EWN's Chief Executive Officer, concluded, "Brian's dedication to improving the safety and wellbeing of this industry is an inspiration to me and to the EWN team. I am proud to be working with a long-time friend and true industry professional. We will all be able to benefit from his experience."

ENERGY worldnet, Inc. has over 26 years of experience providing training, evaluations, record management, and consulting services to the energy industry. EWN's continued industry presence and leadership has earned the company a dominant position in the global marketplace. Based in Decatur, Texas, EWN supports training and compliance requirements for well over 1,000 clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

CONTACT:

Coleman Sterling

CEO

info@energyworldnet.com

SOURCE: Energy Worldnet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646982/Energy-Worldnet-Inc-Names-Brian-Dresel-Industry-Leader-and-Former-PHMSA-Inspector-Head-of-Compliance-Division