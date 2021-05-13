DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-May-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 May 2021 Genel Energy plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 12 May 2021 each of Esa Ikaheimonen, Mike Adams, and Paul Weir exercised options granted to them under the Company's share schemes and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of their option exercises. The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 25 August 2017 under the restricted share plan ii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 27 August 2019 under the restricted share plan iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 25 August 2017 b) Nature of the transaction under the performance share plan iv. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 11 April 2018 under the performance share plan v. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities vi. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities Price Volume (i) Nil 471,816 (ii) Nil 34,082 (iii) Nil 357,204 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) (iv) Nil 275,401 (v) GBP1.740234 298,069 (vi) GBP1.73295 238,368

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

602,066

-Price

GBP931,789.39 (536,437 shares sold to cover income tax and

national insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 under the restricted share plan ii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 10 May 2017 under b) Nature of the transaction the performance share plan iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 11 April 2018 under the performance share plan iv. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities Price Volume (i) Nil 38,499 (ii) Nil 137,763 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) (iii) Nil 67,144 (iv) GBP1.740234 114,690

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

128,716

-Price

GBP199,587 (114,690 shares sold to cover income tax and

national insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under b) Nature of the transaction the restricted share plan ii. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities Price Volume (i) Nil 20,407 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) (ii) GBP1.740234 9,617

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

10,790

-Price

GBP16,735.83 (9,617 shares sold to cover income tax and

national insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

