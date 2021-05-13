Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 
Tradegate
13.05.21
13:39 Uhr
1,810 Euro
-0,230
-11,27 %
Dow Jones News
13.05.2021 | 15:31
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-May-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 May 2021 
 
 
Genel Energy plc (the Company) 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
On 12 May 2021 each of Esa Ikaheimonen, Mike Adams, and Paul Weir exercised options granted to them under the Company's 
share schemes and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of their option exercises. 
 
The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further 
detail. 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                   Esa Ikaheimonen 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment     Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                            JE00B55Q3P39 
                             i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 25 August 2017 
                              under the restricted share plan 
                            ii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 27 August 2019 
                              under the restricted share plan 
                            iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 25 August 2017 
b)      Nature of the transaction           under the performance share plan 
                            iv. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 11 April 2018 under 
                              the performance share plan 
                             v. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance 
                              liabilities 
                            vi. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance 
                              liabilities 
                            Price     Volume 
                            (i) Nil    471,816 
                            (ii) Nil    34,082 
                            (iii) Nil   357,204 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            (iv) Nil    275,401 
                            (v) GBP1.740234 298,069 
                            (vi) GBP1.73295 238,368

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

602,066

-Price

GBP931,789.39 (536,437 shares sold to cover income tax and

national insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                   Mike Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status              Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment     Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                            JE00B55Q3P39 
                             i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 under 
                              the restricted share plan 
                            ii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 10 May 2017 under 
b)      Nature of the transaction           the performance share plan 
                            iii. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 11 April 2018 
                              under the performance share plan 
                            iv. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance 
                              liabilities 
                            Price      Volume 
                            (i) Nil     38,499 
                            (ii) Nil    137,763 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            (iii) Nil    67,144 
                            (iv) GBP1.740234 114,690

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

128,716

-Price

GBP199,587 (114,690 shares sold to cover income tax and

national insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                    Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             JE00B55Q3P39 
                             i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under 
b)      Nature of the transaction           the restricted share plan 
                             ii. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national insurance 
                               liabilities 
                             Price      Volume 
                             (i) Nil     20,407 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                             (ii) GBP1.740234 9,617

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

10,790

-Price

GBP16,735.83 (9,617 shares sold to cover income tax and

national insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 104984 
EQS News ID:  1196391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
