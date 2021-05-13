The 1.2 GW, Covid-delayed third round of the kingdom's clean power program appears to be back up and running, despite the fact the top news story on the relevant government department's website is dated April 2020.A press release issued by London-based data company GlobalData yesterday appears to confirm online reports the 1 GW section of the much-delayed third round of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) has a June 3 deadline for bidders. GlobalData issued a statement about increasing competition between sovereign wealth fund driven Middle Eastern energy-project rivals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...