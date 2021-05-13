BEIJING, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - During his visit to Henan Province, Nanyang City yesterday, President Xi Jinping commented on the necessity to further develop Traditional Chinese Medicine, to interpret the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine utilising modern science, and adopt a path on integrating Traditional Chinese medicine and Western drugs on clinical treatments.Share prices of Traditional Chinese Medicine companies saw a notable surge today, among which includes Shineway Pharmaceuticals (02877.HK), which went up +7.64% today. Shineway's high quality products including its TCM Formula Granules will likely be benefited by China's strong support of Traditional Chinese Medicine, market sources said.FINET News H.K.http://www.shineway.com.hk/en/index.aspxSource: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group LimitedCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.