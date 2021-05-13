Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936289 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2021 | 15:58
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 13

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Thursday 13 May 2021.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 March 2021 were passed.

The poll results on each resolution were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes Withheld
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
1.To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon)21,007,19699.7552,0650.2521,059,26120,610
2.To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 202020,915,93799.6378,1350.3720,994,07285,799
3.To re-elect Mr Arthur Copple as a Director of the Company20,256,88796.35766,5493.6521,023,43655,665
4.To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company19,597,11793.231,423,4826.7721,020,59958,502
5.To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company20,989,95499.8728,2800.1321,018,23460,867
6.To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company20,990,69499.8629,9050.1421,020,59958,502
7.To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company21,014,09599.8532,4870.1521,046,58233,289
8.To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor21,029,88499.9511,4770.0521,041,36138,510
9.To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 200621,014,30699.8532,2400.1521,046,54633,325
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
10.To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights20,980,38599.6867,3040.3221,047,68932,182
11.To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares21,010,48499.7845,6220.2221,056,10623,765
12.To approve and adopt the new Articles of Association of the Company20,859,79899.20168,6940.8021,028,49251,379

A copy of the full text of resolutions 9 to 12 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

13 May 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.