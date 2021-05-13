Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, May 13
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Thursday 13 May 2021.
All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 March 2021 were passed.
The poll results on each resolution were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes Withheld
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
|1.
|To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon)
|21,007,196
|99.75
|52,065
|0.25
|21,059,261
|20,610
|2.
|To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2020
|20,915,937
|99.63
|78,135
|0.37
|20,994,072
|85,799
|3.
|To re-elect Mr Arthur Copple as a Director of the Company
|20,256,887
|96.35
|766,549
|3.65
|21,023,436
|55,665
|4.
|To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company
|19,597,117
|93.23
|1,423,482
|6.77
|21,020,599
|58,502
|5.
|To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company
|20,989,954
|99.87
|28,280
|0.13
|21,018,234
|60,867
|6.
|To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company
|20,990,694
|99.86
|29,905
|0.14
|21,020,599
|58,502
|7.
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company
|21,014,095
|99.85
|32,487
|0.15
|21,046,582
|33,289
|8.
|To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor
|21,029,884
|99.95
|11,477
|0.05
|21,041,361
|38,510
|9.
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|21,014,306
|99.85
|32,240
|0.15
|21,046,546
|33,325
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
|10.
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights
|20,980,385
|99.68
|67,304
|0.32
|21,047,689
|32,182
|11.
|To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares
|21,010,484
|99.78
|45,622
|0.22
|21,056,106
|23,765
|12.
|To approve and adopt the new Articles of Association of the Company
|20,859,798
|99.20
|168,694
|0.80
|21,028,492
|51,379
A copy of the full text of resolutions 9 to 12 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
13 May 2021
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
