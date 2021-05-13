Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Thursday 13 May 2021.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 22 March 2021 were passed.

The poll results on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS: 1. To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon) 21,007,196 99.75 52,065 0.25 21,059,261 20,610 2. To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2020 20,915,937 99.63 78,135 0.37 20,994,072 85,799 3. To re-elect Mr Arthur Copple as a Director of the Company 20,256,887 96.35 766,549 3.65 21,023,436 55,665 4. To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company 19,597,117 93.23 1,423,482 6.77 21,020,599 58,502 5. To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company 20,989,954 99.87 28,280 0.13 21,018,234 60,867 6. To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company 20,990,694 99.86 29,905 0.14 21,020,599 58,502 7. To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company 21,014,095 99.85 32,487 0.15 21,046,582 33,289 8. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 21,029,884 99.95 11,477 0.05 21,041,361 38,510 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 21,014,306 99.85 32,240 0.15 21,046,546 33,325 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS: 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights 20,980,385 99.68 67,304 0.32 21,047,689 32,182 11. To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares 21,010,484 99.78 45,622 0.22 21,056,106 23,765 12. To approve and adopt the new Articles of Association of the Company 20,859,798 99.20 168,694 0.80 21,028,492 51,379

A copy of the full text of resolutions 9 to 12 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

13 May 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323