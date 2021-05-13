Taoglas, the global leader of advanced antenna designs and next-generation IoT solutions, is today launching its new range of high-frequency, 5G new radio (NR) millimetre wave spectrum (mmWave) cable assemblies, connectors and adaptors complementing Taoglas' industry-leading portfolio of 5G new radio (NR) antennas, for both sub 6GHz and mmWave frequencies. Customers can order from this innovative range of mmWave products today and they will be shipped within 24-48 hours*.

"Taoglas is thrilled to bring our new range of high-frequency, 5G new radio (NR) millimetre wave spectrum (mmWave) cable assemblies and adaptors to market," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and Founder of Taoglas. "The 5G NR mmWave market is a crucial part of building out 5G networks globally. Taoglas is at the forefront of delivering crucial RF components and services, utilizing its deep understanding of 5G complexity and optimized antenna design to overcome the challenges commonly associated with the development of new mmWave technologies."

The diversity of applications such as high-speed communications, satellite communications, military and aerospace, alongside the ever-changing demands for higher-frequency test systems are driving coaxial cable assemblies to the next level. The specification requirements around performance for test cables extend beyond the tight tolerance typically required for lab performance to a wider range of 5G applications. In answer to this, Taoglas is proud to introduce its competitively priced, MCA series of high-quality cable assemblies. Terminating in 2.92(M) connectors, as standard, these assemblies are an ideal solution for applications with demands of up to either 26GHz or 40GHz. Both series of cables are available in configurations between 152mm (6") and 915mm (36").

To allow for complete compatibility with end use-cases, Taoglas are releasing the complementary series of connectors and adaptors, which are all cross-mateable to other industry standard connectors, including SMA(F), SMP(F), 2.4(F) and 2.92(F) connectors. These connectors and adaptors support DC of up to 40GHz frequencies, while exhibiting low VSWR and low RF leakage. The connectors are precision engineered from high-quality materials and undergo stringent reliability testing to provide superior reliability for the most demanding of applications.

For configurations not listed on Taoglas.com, Taoglas can also provide solutions based on customer specific requirements and have the capabilities to customise 5G cable assembly solutions.

To find out more about Taoglas' trailblazing developments in antenna technology and IoT solutions visit https://www.taoglas.com/omega-search/?q=mmwave or for cable customization check out Taoglas' industry-first cable builder here: https://www.taoglas.com/cable-builder/ where it's shipped to you in as little as 24 hours!

*Shipping time may vary depending on volume and other variables.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

