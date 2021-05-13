Renowned Neuroscience Institute in Zurich To Soon Offer Next-Gen Non-Invasive Brain Cancer Treatment

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced the imminent installation of its advanced ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform at the Swiss Neuro Radiosurgery Center (SNRC), an organization within the Swiss Clinical Neuroscience Institute (SCNSI) in Zurich, Switzerland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005002/en/

ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-studied and effective treatment for many brain cancers including primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as select intracranial functional and vascular disorders. Considered an alternative to surgery for these indications, SRS is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that often provides equivalent to superior outcomes, yet no surgical incision, and little to no recovery period.

The ZAP-X system is recognized for using gyroscopic motion to direct radiosurgical beams from a multitude of unique angles which precisely concentrate radiation to the tumor target, resulting in significantly less healthy brain tissue exposure than those of multi-purpose radiation delivery systems. This unique approach supports the clinical objective of protecting healthy brain tissue and neuro-cognitive function.

ZAP-X is also the first and only dedicated radiosurgery system to no longer require Cobalt-60 radioactive sources, thus eliminating the significant costs to license, secure and regularly replace live radioactive isotopes.

"The local core-team consisting of neurosurgeon Christoph Weber, MD, radiation oncologist Cristina Picardi, MD, and myself are looking forward to putting Switzerland's first ZAP-X into operation," said Andreas Mack, PHD, founder and chief executive officer of SNRC.

"With an interdisciplinary focus on neuro-radiosurgical treatments, the project is a cooperative effort including the Klinik Hirslanden Institute for Radiotherapy, the Center for Endoscopic and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, namely Robert Reisch, MD, and Nikolai Hopf, MD, and the Center for Micro Neurosurgery, namely Ralf Kockro, MD," added Mack. "Additionally, SNRC is scientifically advised by the clinical team at the University Hospital of Basel, Department of Neurosurgery, namely Luigi Mariani, MD, Raphael Guzman, MD, and Ethan Taub, MD."

"ZAP Surgical is excited to partner with SNRC to bring world-class radiosurgery to Zurich and the surrounding communities," said Hakan Baraner, ZAP Surgical's Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "We believe SNRC's ZAP-X program will serve as an example to many other medical centers, both locally and globally."

SNRC estimates first patient treatments with ZAP-X will commence in the summer of 2021.

For more about the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/. Detailed system overview animations can be found at https://youtu.be/9ph-cdb5QO0.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, CEO and founder of ZAP Surgical and Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife and founder of Accuray, Inc. ZAP-X incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate historical use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com.

About Swiss Neuro Radiosurgery Center (SNRC)

SNRC opened in 2021 as part of the Swiss Clinical Neuro Science Institute (SCNSI) and offers radiosurgical treatments in a pleasant, patient-friendly outpatient setting. Centrally located in Zurich, SNRC offers an interdisciplinary focus on neuro-radiosurgical treatment. Learn more at: https://www.snrc.ch/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005002/en/

Contacts:

Mark Arnold

Senior Vice President, Marketing

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

+1-650-492-7797, ext. 101

Email: info@zapsurgical.com

Maya Muller

Head of Administration

Swiss Neuro Radiosurgery Center (SNRC)

+41 44 576 72 72

Email: m.mueller@snrc.ch