Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Mineworx Technologies (TSXV: MWX) today announced that Greg Pendura, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q2 Investor Summit
|Date
|May 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|May 17th at 10:15 AM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hujz6iHHRRa3kuUNCEisBw
About Mineworx Technologies
Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally-friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession, which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net.
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
