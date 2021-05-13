London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, is pleased to announce that its CBD product for dogs is now re-stocked and available again for retail and wholesale purchase.

Rene Lauritsen, CEO of Link Reservations Inc, commented: "These are exciting times. CBD products are increasingly becoming staple wellness options for pet owners and demand continues to be high, which is great! We will keep developing new products and have several new projects on the table."

In the past weeks, LRSV has also recorded its largest single purchase of its pet CBD products to date, poising the Company for its best sales year yet.

"As we continue to explore further wholesale and retail opportunities, we are expecting to start increasing our revenue sources and build on this success. LinkResPet.com and its sister site DailyLifeCBD.com are both expecting exciting developments and will update shareholders and the investment community upon fruition," he added.

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness & Mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

