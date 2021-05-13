Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: TINO) ("Tamino" or the "Company") has been informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission "SEC" has prohibited this Convertible Noteholder "Noteholder" from trading so-called "Penny Stocks". Therefore, they will not be in a position to convert the Note that they currently hold into shares. Therefore, Tamino will have no conversions at all as it had been posting on Social Media.

Back in 2014, Tamino Minerals, Inc. entered a two staged financing with Noteholder consistent of a Direct and an Indirect component and because of their trading ban they will not be able to complete any further transactions.

The Company will provide further details as the litigation proceeds and we will be seeking punitive damages in this litigation.

Government regulators are providing good oversight of the Penny Stock Market. We are hereby making this Material Information available to our shareholders as we move towards becoming Pink Current Information in order to access a much higher Financial Reporting Tier.

The Company will soon be disclosing additional information regarding its ongoing Geological Exploration activities.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

