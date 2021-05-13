Lunaphore Technologies SA, a Swiss life-sciences company developing innovative next-generation equipment for cancer research, announces the appointment of Matthias Weber, former President of Leica Biosystems, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Weber brings extensive experience in the cancer diagnostics and immunohistochemistry fields, marked by excellence in a range of diverse strategic roles including Product Management, R&D, Operations, Sales Marketing, and most notably as President at Leica Biosystems, a position which he held between 2012 and 2019.

Mr. Weber commented: "I am delighted to join Lunaphore's Board and to be part of a great team of innovators that will change the future of Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Cancer Diagnostics", and he added: "especially in the field of immuno-oncology, the Lunaphore high-plex staining technology offers researchers unique opportunities to simultaneously identify multiple markers while preserving the morphology of the tissue and cells."

With this appointment, Lunaphore aims to strengthen its position in the field of spatial biology. Mr. Weber's expert engagement will be instrumental in assisting the efforts to consolidate the company as a leading provider of innovative solutions for immuno-oncology research and tissue analysis.

Lunaphore's Chairman of the Board, Joe Bernardo, said: "I am excited to have Matthias Weber, MD join our Board. Matthias is a great business leader with global experience at GE Healthcare and Danaher. The knowledge acquired during his 7 years at the helm of Leica Biosystems, a global leader in Anatomical Pathology and especially in Immunohistochemistry, will help us to fully exploit the company's potential by supporting Lunaphore with the creation of a world class network of KOLs, providing guidance to achieve successful instrument launches into global markets and building strategic partnerships".

About Mr. Weber

Matthias Weber is an international executive with more than 20 years of experience in the Medical Devices and Diagnostics industries. He is a Medical Doctor (MD; PhD) by training, and has professional experience in Cardiology, successively leading positions in Product Management, R&D, Operations and Sales Marketing. Since 2004 global P&L responsibility with multiple global locations. From 2012 until 2019 he was the President of Leica Biosystems, a leading $1B Cancer Diagnostics company with extensive presence in the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) space.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company transforming the field of spatial biology in cancer research and tissue analysis through the development of innovative staining and imaging technology platforms. The award-winning technology at its core is called FFeX (Fast Fluidic Exchange). Using high-precision microfluidics, complex assays can be automated, extracting comprehensive data much faster than current techniques. Lunaphore was founded in 2014 with the vision of accelerating spatial biology and has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies internationally. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

