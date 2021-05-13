Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA05651W2094 Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. 13.05.2021 CA0565331026 Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. 14.05.2021 Tausch 1:1

SE0014186532 Betsson AB 13.05.2021 SE0015672282 Betsson AB 14.05.2021 Tausch 1:1

SE0011166941 Epiroc AB 13.05.2021 SE0015658117 Epiroc AB 14.05.2021 Tausch 1:1

SE0011166933 Epiroc AB 13.05.2021 SE0015658109 Epiroc AB 14.05.2021 Tausch 1:1

CA42981E1043 High Tide Inc. 13.05.2021 CA42981E4013 High Tide Inc. 14.05.2021 Tausch 15:1

