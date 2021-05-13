Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJZH ISIN: KYG110431098 Ticker-Symbol: 2BL 
Frankfurt
31.03.21
16:42 Uhr
0,565 Euro
+0,065
+13,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BILLION INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILLION INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BILLION INDUSTRIAL
BILLION INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILLION INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD0,565+13,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.