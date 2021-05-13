Altasciences is pleased to support SiteOne Therapeutics with a Phase I, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy adults to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of ST-2427. ST-2427 is a highly selective inhibitor of NaV1.7 for the management of moderate-to-severe pain; by selectively targeting NaV1.7, ST-2427 aims to stop the electrical signals responsible for pain before they reach the central nervous system.

Amy Denvir, General Manager of Altasciences' Kansas City clinical site, says, "We are proud to partner with SiteOne Therapeutics and help move this important therapeutic into clinical trials. Helping bring to market a new approach that may provide a non-opioid option to treat moderate- to-severe pain is an exciting prospect, and we look forward to delivering this ground-breaking research.

Click here to read the SiteOne press release.

Altasciences has designed and conducted hundreds of first-in-human trials by offering comprehensive, full service, early development solutions. With a focus on developing sound strategies combined with operational efficiencies, the company minimizes the time taken to make critical go/no-go decisions by harmonizing clinical pharmacology services, biomarker capabilities, PK/PD analysis expertise, and program knowledge.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

