Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

Second Quarter Operating Results

The Company reported net income of $484,000, or $.14 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of ($401,000), or ($.12) per share, in the same quarter last year. The quarter's net income included $1,037,000, or $.31 per share, from gains on real estate sales net of income taxes.

Total revenues for the quarter were $19,728,000, down $3,799,000 from the same quarter last year primarily resulting from the downsizing of one customer account ($1,488,000) and the closure of our Wilmington terminal in April, 2020 ($685,000). The remainder of the revenue variance is primarily attributable to a smaller driver force. Transportation revenues (excluding fuel surcharges) were $18,224,000, down $3,336,000 or 15%. Revenue miles were down 1,417,000, or 19%, over the same quarter last year. Transportation revenue per mile was up $.13, or 4.5%, due to an improved business mix and rate increases. Fuel surcharge revenue was $1,504,000, down $463,000 from the same quarter last year.

Compensation and benefits decreased $1,694,000, mainly due to lower company miles, as well as the elimination of minimum driver pay expense and reductions in non-driver support positions. Gross fuel expense decreased $482,000 as a result of lower company miles. Repairs and tire expense decreased $235,000 due to lower miles this quarter. Insurance and losses decreased $626,000, primarily from lower health care. Depreciation expense was down $168,000 in the quarter as we continue to reduce our fleet size to meet our business levels. SG&A expense was lower by $468,000 resulting from permanent cost reductions. Corporate expense was lower by $125,000 due mainly to lower director stock compensation expense of $116,000, a one-time expense that occurs in the 2nd quarter each year. Gain on sale of land was $1,431,000 due to the sale of our former terminal location in Pensacola, FL. Loss on disposition of assets was $113,000 versus a gain of $328,000 in the same quarter last year due to a single tractor rollover accident requiring the buyout of a leased tractor. During the quarter, we experienced an unfortunate single tractor rollover accident which negatively impacted the quarter by $466,500 through a combination of charges to the Insurance and losses line as well as the loss on disposition of assets. We do not anticipate any further material expenses from this accident.

As a result, operating profit this quarter was $671,000 compared to an operating loss of ($588,000) in the same quarter last year. Excluding the gain on sale of land and the negative impacts of the rollover accident, operating loss was ($293,500). Operating ratio was 96.6 this quarter versus 102.5 the same quarter last year.

First Six Months Operating Results for Fiscal year 2021

The Company reported net income of $262,000, or $.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($865,000), or ($.26) per share, in the same period last year. The first six months' net income included $1,037,000, or $.31 per share, from gains on real estate sales net of income taxes.

Total revenues for the period were $39,956,000, down $8,380,000 from the same period last year, of which $3,175,000 resulted from the downsizing of one customer account and $1,352,000 from the closure of our Wilmington terminal in April, 2020. The remainder of the revenue variance was primarily attributable to the declining driver count and the impacts of COVID-19 prior to demand spiking in mid-February as the Country started to reopen. Transportation revenues (excluding fuel surcharges) were $37,441,000, down $6,718,000 or 15%. Revenue miles were down 2,927,000 miles, or 19%, over the same period last year. Transportation revenue per mile was up $.14, or 4.9%, due to an improved business mix and rate increases. Fuel surcharge revenue was $2,515,000, down $1,662,000 from the same period last year.

Compensation and benefits decreased $3,641,000, mainly due to lower company miles, as well as the elimination of minimum driver pay expense and reductions in non-driver support positions. Gross fuel expense decreased $1,847,000 as a result of lower company miles and a lower cost per gallon. Repairs and tire expense decreased $605,000 due to lower miles this quarter. Insurance and losses decreased $1,273,000, primarily from lower health care claims and workers' compensation expense somewhat offset by the single tractor rollover accident and several product mixes. Depreciation expense was down $373,000 as we continue to reduce our fleet size to meet our business levels. SG&A expense was lower by $813,000 resulting from permanent cost reductions. Corporate expenses were down $261,000 due mainly to lower compensation expense. Gain on sale of land was $1,431,000 due to the sale of our former terminal location in Pensacola, FL. Loss on disposition of assets was $199,000 primarily due to the write off of the equipment involved in the single tractor rollover accident versus a gain of $450,000 in the same period last year.

As a result, operating income was $370,000 compared to an operating loss of ($1,312,000) in the same period last year. Excluding the gain on sale of land and the negative impacts of the rollover accident, operating loss was ($594,500). Operating ratio was 99.1 in the first six months versus 102.7 the same period last year.

Summary and Outlook

While most of the revenue declines this quarter were anticipated due to the known business reductions with a single customer, there was a portion that was not as we continued to struggle with a declining driver count due primarily to high driver turnover and a tightening hiring market. We ended the quarter down ~25 drivers from where we started the quarter. In addition, Florida and Georgia began reopening quickly starting in the middle of February and we have experienced an intense level of customer demand ever since. We have put a lot of emphasis on turnover and finding ways to improve over the past several quarters. However, due to the intensity in the marketplace today, both in demand for our services and the race to hire drivers across the entire transportation industry, we determined it was imperative to implement a material increase on overall driver pay across all segments of our business. During the month of April, we increased several aspects of our compensation package to reward and retain our existing drivers for their continued efforts and to entice new drivers to apply and remain as long-term employees. If we are successful, it will allow us to grow back our driver force to meet the extremely high demand in the marketplace and improve our profitability. We do expect our customers to assist in offsetting these added costs and are working closely with them to form a stronger strategic alliance with higher rates and longer term contracts.

Our balance sheet remains solid with $9.4 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021, and no outstanding debt. We do not anticipate replacing any equipment until the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 putting our current planned capital expenditures at ~$1,000,000 for fiscal year 2021 and then returning to a more normalized capex spend in FY 2022. The Tampa property remains under contract in the 120-150 day "free look" Inspection Period with an outside closing date of September 19, 2021 at a sales price of $9,500,000.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have some impact on demand for oil and petroleum products in certain markets but, mainly due to the rollout of the vaccine, that impact was far less in this quarter than had been experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. As an essential business, we have continued to operate throughout the pandemic in accordance with CDC guidance and orders issued by state and local authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues, operations and financial condition; general economic conditions; competitive factors; political, economic, regulatory and climatic conditions; driver availability and cost; the impact of future regulations regarding the transportation industry; freight demand for petroleum product and levels of construction activity in the Company's markets; fuel costs; risk insurance markets; pricing; energy costs and technological changes. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, MARCH 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Transportation revenues $ 18,224 21,560 $ 37,441 44,159 Fuel surcharges 1,504 1,967 2,515 4,177 Total revenues 19,728 23,527 39,956 48,336 Cost of operations: Compensation and benefits 8,687 10,381 17,738 21,379 Fuel expenses 2,464 2,946 4,562 6,409 Repairs & tires 1,336 1,571 2,717 3,322 Other operating 755 975 1,568 1,931 Insurance and losses 1,929 2,555 4,051 5,324 Depreciation expense 1,671 1,839 3,416 3,789 Rents, tags & utilities 703 753 1,399 1,503 Sales, general & administrative 2,141 2,609 4,277 5,090 Corporate expenses 689 814 1,090 1,351 Gain on sale of land (1,431 ) - (1,431 ) - Loss (gain) on disposition of PP&E 113 (328 ) 199 (450) Total cost of operations 19,057 24,115 39,586 49,648 Total operating profit (loss) 671 (588 ) 370 (1,312) Interest income and other 1 42 3 127 Interest expense (7 ) (7 ) (15 ) (15) Income (loss) before income taxes 665 (553 ) 358 (1,200) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 181 (152 ) 96 (335) Net income (Loss) $ 484 (401 ) $ 262 (865) Reclassification adjust for net investment gains realized in net income - - - (5) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 484 (401 ) $ 262 (870) Earnings per common share: Net Income (loss) - Basic $ 0.14 (0.12 ) 0.08 (0.26) Diluted $ 0.14 (0.12 ) 0.08 (0.26) Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 3,393 3,354 3,385 3,352 -diluted earnings per common share 3,394 3,354 3,390 3,352

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31, September 30, Assets 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,396 15,962 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $76 and $87, respectively) 4,941 5,005 Inventory of parts and supplies 935 903 Prepaid tires on equipment 1,344 1,414 Prepaid taxes and licenses 261 522 Prepaid insurance 1,971 2,444 Prepaid expenses, other 328 291 Total current assets 19,176 26,541 Property and equipment, at cost 80,819 83,204 Less accumulated depreciation 54,053 52,805 Net property and equipment 26,766 30,399 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,444 2,964 Goodwill 3,637 3,637 Intangible assets, net 857 957 Other assets, net 164 171 Total assets $ 53,044 64,669 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,064 2,679 Federal and state taxes payable 730 284 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,745 3,156 Accrued insurance 1,042 1,210 Accrued liabilities, other 1,508 1,281 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,065 1,065 Total current liabilities 9,154 9,675 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,525 2,073 Deferred income taxes 4,069 5,087 Accrued insurance 1,886 1,886 Other liabilities 891 900 Total liabilities 17,525 19,621 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which 250,000 shares are designated Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value; (25,000,000 shares authorized; 3,402,146 and 3,377,279 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 340 338 Capital in excess of par value 39,009 38,670 Retained earnings (3,935 ) 5,935 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 105 105 Total shareholders' equity 35,519 45,048 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,044 64,669

