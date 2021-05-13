Autocar, LLC Launches the E-ACTT, an Emissions-Free, All-Electric Terminal Tractor

Innovative Leading-Edge Technology Powers New E-ACTT Model for Terminal Tractor Operations

HAGERSTOWN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of North America's oldest brand of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, introduced today an emissions-free, all-electric version of its Autocar ACTT terminal tractor, the E-ACTT. The E-ACTT will be available in late 2021.

The purpose-built E-ACTT terminal tractor makes a great work truck even better by helping meet regulatory mandates for the vocational truck industry to reduce fuel consumption by 24% by model year 2027 and, in California, to transition diesel trucks to zero-emission trucks.

"The E-ACTT is the same reliable, heavy duty Autocar ACTT but is all electric," said Mark Aubry, general manager, Terminal Tractor division for Autocar Truck. "Autocar Truck has been a key innovator in the EV truck market dating back to 1923 when we designed our first two EV trucks, Autocar Truck E1 and E2."

"The E-ACTT is the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) terminal tractor, with an OEM developed electric vehicle system, all Autocar," said Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar Truck.

The Autocar E-ACTT electric powertrain with telemetry/diagnostic systems were designed specifically for severe-duty application by Vorza. Vorza's electric fleet vehicle development team worked directly with Autocar Truck to create a 24/7 powertrain capable of handling the rigorous demands of semi-trailer yard spotting and container handling.

Autocar's leading-edge temperature-controlled lithium-ion battery technology and onboard charging system in the E-ACTT terminal tractor are designed to meet demanding duty cycles with minimal operational disruptions, similar operationally to their current diesel counterparts. With the Autocar E-ACTT, operators now have a much quieter and lower vibration zero-emissions option from a trusted and proven terminal tractor manufacturer, reliable and powerful enough to do the job.

With advanced monitoring systems and innovative telematics in every environmentally friendly unit, the E-ACTT terminal tractor provides cost savings for both predictive and preventive maintenance. It is designed to improve a fleet's productivity and efficiency by maximizing uptime. Autocar's telematics allows each tractor to predict when maintenance is needed, allowing the fleet owner to reduce or eliminate downtime and generate cost savings.

Designed specifically for spotting trailers and containers at distribution centers, warehouse/trucking yards, industrial operations, intermodal/rail terminals, and port terminals, Autocar's E-ACTT terminal tractor's features include:

Custom-built for the customer's vocational and site-specific needs

Integration of high quality, off-the-shelf components

The tallest, widest, deepest cab and door combination in the industry

Premium cab noise and temperature insulation and matting

A robust hydraulics system with fast up/down speeds

Easy ingress/egress

Tractor-trailer auto-lock system

Exclusive four-point premium cab air suspension

Autocar Solutions, factory-direct service

Choice of warranty service either in-house or by a third-party

"From our customer sight testing experiences, we expect the Autocar E-ACTT to have lower overall maintenance costs than its diesel counterpart," explained Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar's Terminal Tractor business in Hagerstown, Ind. "Our EV technology eliminates the need for a lot of necessary preventive maintenance, such as oil changes, transmission service, fan belts, air filters, and other traditional fuel-based engine services. Plus, it eliminates the need and cost to completely replace the diesel engine at approximately 25,000 working hours. Fewer moving parts in a robust EV design means increased savings for owners and longer terminal tractor service lifecycles."

"We purpose-build our tractors with operators and fleet managers in mind, with driver productivity, comfort, maximum value at the forefront and always with a heavy focus on lowering total cost of ownership," said Aubry. "Our commitment to our customers is to deliver the best value and service, and to provide a complete Autocar solution for their specific needs."

For more information on Autocar or its all-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, please visit AutocarTruck.com or call 765-489-5499.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC

The Autocar brand was launched in 1897 when founder Louis Semple Clarke built the "Autocar No. 1," a tricycle powered by a one-cylinder gasoline engine, now in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. By 1921, the original Autocar company offered three truck models with capacities ranging from 1-1/2 to 6 tons, a variety of wheelbases, both conventional and engine-under-the-seat designs. Today, Autocar, LLC continues the proud Autocar brand as a specialist manufacturer of custom-engineered, severe-duty, Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks, with headquarters in Birmingham, Ala and additional manufacturing in Hagerstown, IN. In 2019 Autocar announced the rebirth of Autocar's DC conventional truck. The DC-64 is all-new from the ground up and joins the ACX and ACMD cabover trucks and the ACTT terminal tractor as Autocar's fourth line. For more information, please visit AutocarTruck.com.

THE AUTOCAR PROMISE:

Provide trucks that deliver the best value

Provide the best service

Provide a complete solution for our customers' needs

Do the work right the first time

Act proactively, timely, and with simplicity

