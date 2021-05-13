Kong Studios, Inc.: Kong Studios 'Guardian Tales' Surpasses $100M within 7 Months of Launch

$100M USD revenue & 10 million downloads, as of February 28, 2021

$5.53M USD revenue on the 1st day of launch in China; official release planned for Japan later this year

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / US based game developer Kong Studios announced that its mobile game Guardian Tales has surpassed $100M USD accumulated revenue & 10 million downloads just within 7 months of the official global (excluding China and Japan) release in late July 2020. Guardian Tales was one of the most anticipated games of 2020 due to the solid storyline, charming graphics, and immersive gameplay it provided, all of which lead to more than 1 million pre-registered users before the global launch. Based on this popularity and anticipation, Guardian Tales succeeded in pulling in these exceptional numbers within a short period of time.

Guardian Tales continued this momentum in China, earning $5.53M USD on the first day of release. Upon receiving a license number issued to foreign games in China in February of this year, Kong Studios released Guardian Tales through Bilibili on April 27, 2021, under the title: 'The Journey of the Princess and Guardian Knight of Kanterbury: Waking Up the Champion's Sword.

The charts (for iOS) ranked Guardian Tales as #3 in revenue, and #1 for free downloads, a very promising indicator in the Chinese market.

Kong Studios is planning to release the commercial mobile version of Guardian Tales in Japan, as well as the global release of the Nintendo Switch version, in the second half of this year. For Japan, Kong Studios will be self-publishing Guardian Tales, a first for the company. Game development, localization, and operation will all be done in-house.

Guardian Tales, released globally in July 2020, is a mobile fantasy game revolving around the adventures of guardians to save the kingdom. It has a huge following due to retro style dot-graphics, immersive & absorbing storyline, quirky humor, and engaging gameplay.

Media Contact:

Company: Kong Studios, Inc.

Contact: Lee, Celestyn

E-mail: pr@kongstudios.net

Telephone: +1 (412) 580-8856

Website: https://kongstudios.net/

SOURCE: Kong Studios, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647236/Kong-Studios-Guardian-Tales-Surpasses-100M-within-7-Months-of-Launch