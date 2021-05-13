GokuMarket Launches DeFi on Binance Smart Chain

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / GokuMarket, a European licensed and regulated crypto platform, known as the one marketplace for the blockchain economy, is upgrading its token, the GokuMarket Credit (GMC), to not only run on the Ethereum ERC20 network, but also on the Binance Smart Chain BEP20 and to start offering Decentralized Finance (DeFi) services.

The GokuMarket platform has a strong value proposition and delivers real ways to use top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin & GokuMarket Credit.

GokuMarket DeFi on Binance Smart Chain

GokuMarket is preparing to launch DeFi on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which has smart contract functionality to offer DeFi services such as borrowing, staking & yield farming on the Binance Smart Chain.

With the greater public starting to show interest in alternative financial solutions powered by blockchain, crypto platforms such as GokuMarket offer these types of alternative crypto services to the world in a user-friendly and easy way. The Binance Smart Chain is a leading solutions provider for growing digital assets, which has the focus on DeFi services and decentralized ecosystems. As such, it is a great fit for the GokuMarket Credit to add on the migration to the Binance Smart Chain.

DeFi is conceptually considered to be open-source, transparent, and permissionless. By launching DeFi services, GokuMarket aims to provide its community with further freedom & complete transparency of their assets. Their ecosystem offers numerous ways to use the GokuMarket super application such as instant, classic, and advanced trading, algorithmic trading (powered by Mudrex), cryptocurrency debit card, e-commerce shopping, staking, GMC Vault, and the upcoming NFT marketplace and much more.

Most DeFi projects need liquidity providers to bootstrap their protocols. Binance always provides liquidity in BUSD and BNB to the selected DeFi projects and GokuMarket aims to get Binance liquidity for the DeFi services.

The EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility can support all Ethereum tools, enabling GokuMarket to port their contracts with minimal effects, reducing the development overhead when building projects on multiple chains.

With the multi-chain collaboration, GokuMarket is set to give its users a fantastic experience. Users from the platform will enjoy benefits like cross-chain interoperability, where they can migrate ERC20 tokens easily between the Binance Smart Chain without the need of a trusted third party. It also allows smart contract support.

Additionally, users can enjoy cheap trading fees that can be as low as 0.09 percent. The low transaction fees will enable users with lower balances to participate in the market, leading to an increase in the total amount of transaction volume in the protocols.

GokuMarket Credit (GMC)

The European licensed and regulated crypto platform GokuMarket, with its native token named the GokuMarket Credit (GMC), has a limited supply of only 50 million tokens and is powered by the Ethereum ERC20 blockchain. Soon the GMC will also migrate on to the Binance Smart Chain BEP20. GMC allows its users to perform a number of real world use cases, such as shopping for products & services, borrowing and paying interest, paying trading fees, buying NFTs, topping up VISA debit cards, and booking for travel packages.

Anytime a user transact using Euro or any other fiat currency, the GokuMarket platform ensures it is compliant with the KYC/AML regulations to safeguard against anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism. This means that when the users would like to borrow Euros against Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other top cryptocurrencies, then they must first be KYC verified.

In the future, GokuMarket is seeking to add several more fiat currencies for borrowings like GBP, AUD, THB, INR, NZD, and more.

However, GokuMarket is also going to enable the community to anonymously both borrow and lend major crypto to crypto assets closely related to the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20), such as Binance Coin, Binance USD, GokuMarket Credit and more.

When it comes to the consumer behavior for the sale and purchase of products, services, and booking of travel packages, GokuMarket will offer the community to instantly convert their purchases into installments, by borrowing GokuMarket Credit in real-time at the checkout.

In an effort to advance the mass-adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, GokuMarket also offers each user to earn Bitcoin cashback on their e-commerce purchases.

GokuMarket Key Highlights

Currently, the GokuMarket Exchange is ranked in the Top 50 exchanges globally as per CoinMarketCap. This proves the solidity of the platform and its native token the GokuMarket Credit (GMC). At present, GokuMarket has over 420,000 users worldwide with its primary markets being Czech Republic, Poland, UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Greece, South Africa, Nigeria, Ecuador, Colombia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and India.

The advanced trading and algorithmic trading powered by Mudrex are one of the key features of GokuMarket with a daily trading volume of over 250 Million USD, as reported on CoinMarketCap. The various trading features offered by GokuMarket are instant-, convert-, classic-, advanced-, algorithmic-trade and buy crypto with credit card.

Everyone can earn Bitcoin cashback when shopping on GokuMarket! GokuMarket offers products from its strategic partners such as BigBuy in Europe, FinMart in Thailand, and Make Corporation in Ecuador. Collectively, they offer over 500,000 products in electronics, appliances, furnitures & food categories shipped across Europe, Ecuador, and Thailand. Shoppers can buy using Euros, Thai Baht, Bitcoin, Ethereum, GokuMarket Credit and major cryptocurrencies.

Start to earn cryptocurrencies today! GokuMarket empowers its registered users with multiple earning abilities with and without investing anything on the platform. Starting with the KYC rewards, flexible staking, algorithmic trading, affiliate marketing and upcoming lending yields.

How to Be Part of the GokuMarket Family

Becoming a member of the European licensed and regulated platform GokuMarket is easy. With just one tap on your Android, iOS, desktop, or laptop and you are in. You can either download the Android or iOS app or sign up through GokuMarket.com to enjoy the real world crypto utilities and benefits offered at your fingertips.