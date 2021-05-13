Digital Finance LLC: Digital Finance Launches the First Bitcoin One-Stop-Shop

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Digital Finance has launched a revolutionary one-stop-shop solely focused on Bitcoin. The Digital Finance team intends to educate people about the digital assets market, to drive further Bitcoin adoption and usage. Therefore, the company is rolling out an educational initiative targeting anyone interested in trading cryptocurrency.

Further, this new online service will also include a guide on investing in Bitcoin through the innovative and absolutely free Bitcoin Robo Advisor tool, readily available on the company's website. The Digital Finance platform will also offer financial opportunities through holding Bitcoin, such as by using a Bitcoin Interest Account.

The price of Bitcoin as of May 11, 2021, was at $56.3K representing a 555 percent increase from one year ago. On April 13, 2021, Bitcoin price jumped to slightly above $63K, marking the highest price level in the premier cryptocurrency's history. Eventually, this rallying in price elicited a lot of interest among people across the globe who wanted to dive in by leveraging the market bull run and earn some profit.

Experts observe a growing interest among institutional and retail investors looking to buy more Bitcoin. Institutional interest has sparked the increased demand against a relatively low supply, leading to the meteoric price increase.

However, with the increasing price of Bitcoin and the surge in interest among retail and institutional investors, many new and inexperienced users are left in the dark, not knowing where to buy, store, or even hold their Bitcoin.

At least $9 million is lost each day in various cryptocurrency scams. Among the worst affected are new users or crypto enthusiasts who do not fully understand how to safely navigate this nascent market.

Digital Finance Produces Solution for Mass Bitcoin Adoption

Digital Finance LLC has identified this problem and has launched a first-of-its-kind Bitcoin one-stop-shop platform targeting new and experienced Bitcoin investors alike. The platform has an educational section that explains Bitcoin, ranging from basic information to complex issues such as price discovery strategies. Bitcoin concepts are explained in simple language anyone can understand. With this information, users engaging with Digital Finance can make investment-worthy decisions into Bitcoin with more confidence.

For instance, Digital Finance is introducing the innovative Bitcoin Robo Advisor, a tool loaded with customized features that allow investors to buy Bitcoin based on their risk tolerance, funds available, investment goals, and knowledge of the cryptocurrency.

To start, all users need to do is easily navigate to the Bitcoin Robo Advisor on the Digital Finance website and then input all information prompted by this innovative tool. Upon considering individual investment preferences and financial background, Robo Advisor reports back on the most appropriate strategy to implement regarding Bitcoin investing.

Additionally, Digital Finance LLC works with reputable companies in the crypto universe to extend affordable and accessible ways to buy Bitcoin online. For example, the platform partnered with Moon Pay allowing investors to buy Bitcoin with a daily purchase limit of up to $10,000 and a monthly limit of up to $50,000.

Digital Finance has simple KYC (Know Your Client) requirements, which is essential to make the Bitcoin purchase process easier. A user only needs to upload their proof of identification and selfie to the platform. Once verified, which usually takes only a couple of minutes, they can buy their first Bitcoin. When buying Bitcoin with Digital Finance, users can purchase the cryptocurrency using major credit and debit cards, including Visa and Mastercard, as well as some prepaid, virtual, and gift cards.

A partnership with BlockFi enables Digital Finance to provide its users with an opportunity to earn Bitcoin by depositing it to a Bitcoin interest account. This service is available through the platform's Bitcoin interest account section. Instead of storing Bitcoin in a wallet or with an exchange, users can seamlessly deposit it to a Bitcoin interest account. Bitcoin interest account at Digital Finance platform provides a high yield interest of 6 percent per annum.

Trust Digital Finance to Lead the Way

Overall, the success of Digital Finance is attributed to great talent at the company and the existing partnerships they've forged. The team is led by Maxim Nurov, who is the company's CEO. Maxim has a rich background and experience in banking and finance, with a career spanning over 15 years, and has been the CEO of Digital Finance LLC since its inception in 2016.

Maxim's experience spans the industry, including managing a global hedge fund Black Square Capital and working as a General Counsel for various European banks. He has an MBA degree from Fuqua School of Business and has been featured in multiple financial media outlets, including Forbes, CNN Money, and MarketWatch.

