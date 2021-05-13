Neutra Corp: VIVIS CBD Gets First-Round Approval Enroute to Becoming Big Box Store Vendor

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is moving to the second step in the process of gaining acceptance as a vendor at one of three regional big box store chains. Upon successful completion, Neutra subsidiary VIVIS will be able to stock store shelves with its lab-tested CBD products and gain access to a wide range of new customers.

"We continue to make steady progress and are moving forward," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We're quite confident that these big box store chains will find that VIVIS CBD topicals and ingestibles will deliver great value and benefit to their customers. Our high-quality products are renowned for their certified potency and purity. When shoppers come across the VIVIS brand on big box store shelves and try them, both the customers and the stores will happy with the result."

VIVIS has already enjoyed great success at a smaller retail outlet in the Houston area. Neutra threw a VIVIS CBD product launch party at Restore Hyper Wellness in southwest Houston on May 1. The store nearly sold out of its initial allotment within hours and is now ordering additional stock to cope with demand.

VIVIS products are debuting this week at the Pasadena Medical Center Plaza Pharmacy, adjacent to the Pasadena Health Center.

With VIVIS products getting positive receptions from shoppers and retailers alike, Neutra is now considering additional business opportunities to generate new revenue streams and to build shareholder value. The company expects to make an announcement soon on potential new ventures to drive further growth.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

