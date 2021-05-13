Uplift Education Leading the Market with Increased Teacher Salaries

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Uplift Education recognizes the value of its educators and is proud to announce increases in teacher starting salaries to $57,000 for 2021-2022 school year. Uplift offers competitive compensation packages through salary schedules that honor a teacher' tenure and experience; a bonus program that financially rewards strong annual performance; and access to a state designation and subsequent dollars that range from $3,000-$32,000 annually through the Teacher Incentive Allotment.

Last week, Uplift received confirmation that their schools will receive additional stimulus funds from the Federal government over the next 3 years to support acceleration of learning coming out of the pandemic and any expenses related to returning to in-person school. With this information, Uplift has made the decision to invest in their teacher talent and to commit early to increasing the teacher salary schedule.

At Uplift, their belief it is more important than ever to invest in and retain teacher talent. Investing in teachers' overall financial health through increasing the teacher salary schedule, and other investments in their people, such as ongoing professional development, their commitment to well-being and doing work in a healthy, sustainable way, and the work to ensure everyone can bring their authentic selves to work and feel a strong sense of belonging at Uplift through their DEI work.

At Uplift, there is a strong belief in high-quality education for all children. A majority of Uplift students are from low-income families and many will be the first in their families to attend college. With more than 20 years of excellence in education, Uplift graduates have a track record of success with 100% college acceptance and earn millions of dollars in scholarships and grants each year. Uplift teachers are key to the success of their students, and their network of Pre-K through 12th grade schools regularly outperform large neighboring ISDs. There is a classroom waiting for teachers at Uplift!

"Teachers are the heartbeat of America and our communities. Let us throw them lifelines so they can truly show up, be present, and be more supportive to each other and to the kids they serve. Remember, to care for the teacher is to love the learner," says Uplift Education CEO Yasmin Bhatia.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

