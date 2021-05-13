Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Present at BMO 2021 Global Farm to Market Conference

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced that Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/executive-leadership-team/zallie.html), president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the upcoming BMO 2021 Global Farm to Market Conference.



The conference details include:

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Zallie will participate in a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live (https://kvgo.com/global-staples-forum/ingredion-inc-may-2021) on the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) under the section titled "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to join the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries.

