Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2021 | 22:17
92 Leser
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Present at BMO 2021 Global Farm to Market Conference

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced that Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/executive-leadership-team/zallie.html), president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the upcoming BMO 2021 Global Farm to Market Conference.

The conference details include:

  • On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Zallie will participate in a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live (https://kvgo.com/global-staples-forum/ingredion-inc-may-2021) on the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) under the section titled "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to join the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


