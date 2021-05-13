Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months period ended March 31, 2021 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These statements, along with its recently filed 2020 Annual Report to shareholders, are also available on Seabridge's website at https://www.seabridgegold.com/investors/financial-reports. The theme of this year's Annual Report is "Gold and Green" which recognizes that our company's immense copper resource rivals our gold resource in value and establishes Seabridge as a major potential contributor to a low-carbon future for Canada and the world.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 Seabridge posted a net loss of $4.3 million ($0.06 per share) compared to a loss of $3.2 million ($0.05 per share) for the same period in 2020. During the 1st quarter, Seabridge invested $7.1 million in mineral interests project spending compared to $4.5 million in the 1st quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021, net working capital was $33.2 million compared to $36.0 million at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the quarter end, Seabridge strengthened its balance sheet by completing the sale of its residual interest in the Red Mountain project for US$18.0 million in cash.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

